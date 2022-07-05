Delhi Police register case over smoking deity poster of film 'Kaali'

The Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a performance documentary ‘Kaali’ directed by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, which depicted the goddess as smoking a cigarette.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said they received a complaint regarding the poster and registered a case after prima facie finding that an offence has been committed.

“From the contents of the complaint and alleged post, prima facie, an offence under sections 153-A ((promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)” has been filed," the spokesperson said.

The case has been filed by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

Manimekalai had earlier tweeted in Tamil, “I have nothing to lose. I want to be with a voice that speaks without fear of anything until it is. If the price is my life, I will give it.”

In another tweet, she had said, “the film revolves around the events that take place one evening, when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag ‘arrest Leena Manimekalai’ and put the hashtag ‘love you Leena Manimekalai’.”

The Madurai-born filmmaker had shared the poster on social media Saturday and said the film was part of the ''Rhythms of Canada'' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. She had urged people to watch the film to understand the context behind the poster.