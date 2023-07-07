Delhi Police registers case after video shows man running over dog with SUV

Police have registered a case after a car driver allegedly drove his vehicle over a dog in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday.
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of the alleged incident on social media.
Car number is DL4CBC 2267. Pls take action @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/8vClVx2NXn
— Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 6, 2023
The video purports to show the dog sitting on the road as a black SUV runs its front wheel over it. The video also shows the dog, writhing in pain, unable to lift itself.
A case under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and an investigation taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.
