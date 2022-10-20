Delhi Police seize 455 kg of banned firecrackers, arrest 2

Just a few days ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Police have seized 455 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested two persons in connection.
According to the police, the accused identified as Rishi, a 27-year-old resident of Shiv Ram Park, and Amit, 28, from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, had procured the firecrackers from Rohtak, Haryana, and were selling them in Delhi.
Sameer Sharma, the DCP of Outer North district, said that when a police team was patrolling the Nihal Vihar area at about 5.20 p.m. on Tuesday evening, they noticed a suspicious person carrying a big bag on his head.
"On seeing the police team, he immediately tried to escape but was nabbed. When his bag was checked, there were firecrackers. The man was identified as Amit and when he was asked to produce the license for the firecrackers, he did not have one," said the DCP.
"Amit told the police that he had bought firecrackers from the Shiv Ram Park area. Acting on the information, a police team raided the area and Rishi was apprehended."
Confirming the arrests, DCP Sharma added that a case has been registered at the Nihal Vihar police station.
