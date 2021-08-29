Delhi Police SI suspended over video showing men drinking liquor in lock-up

A sub-inspector of Delhi Police Special Cell has been suspended after a video purportedly showing some men consuming liquor and snacks inside a lockup surfaced on social media earlier this week, officials said on Sunday.
The sub-inspector was suspended after he was found responsible for allowing people to meet the accused in the lock-up, officials said.
A video surfaced on Wednesday in which the men were seeing having liquor, snacks and cigarettes inside what appeared to be a lock-up with the people sitting on a mattress and one of them making the video.
The video was allegedly shot at the Special Cell office at Lodhi Colony in the national capital.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life
Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?
How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station
Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist
Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans
Put your mental health first
Melodies for maladies
The great Indian protein rush
How exercise may help keep our memory sharp