Delhi Police SI suspended over video showing men drinking liquor in lock-up

A sub-inspector of Delhi Police Special Cell has been suspended after a video purportedly showing some men consuming liquor and snacks inside a lockup surfaced on social media earlier this week, officials said on Sunday.

The sub-inspector was suspended after he was found responsible for allowing people to meet the accused in the lock-up, officials said.

A video surfaced on Wednesday in which the men were seeing having liquor, snacks and cigarettes inside what appeared to be a lock-up with the people sitting on a mattress and one of them making the video.

The video was allegedly shot at the Special Cell office at Lodhi Colony in the national capital.

