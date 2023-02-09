Delhi Police soon to recruit 6,000 personnel, half of them women

In a meeting on women safety chaired by LG VK Saxena, the Delhi Police informed on Thursday that it will soon recruit nearly 6,000 personnel including 3,000 women to improve policing in the national capital.

Saxena stressed the need for increasing the representation of women police personnel in the force.

The LG also instructed for enhanced and visible policing, expediting construction of buildings for fast-track courts dealing with women safety issues, and integrating street lights with 311 app, said a statement from the LG's Office.

On being informed that there were 1,406 dark spots in the city that are yet to be illuminated, Saxena directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to complete the work within one month.

Reviewing the matter of illumination of dark spots and timely repair of street lights, the LG expressed dismay that something as basic as street lights, repair and maintenance, that should happen in normal course, was being discussed and decided at his level, according to the statement.

He was also apprised by the officials that the 32 judges were appointed in fast-track courts for women safety, but there was an "acute shortage" of courtrooms for functioning of the courts.

The Public Works Department (PWD) informed the LG that the matter related to construction of courtrooms was pending with the Delhi government, since 2017-18, and no decision has been taken in this regard till now, it said.

Saxena said he will take up with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the issue along with delay in replacement of street lights with LEDs.

He emphasised the need to augment campaigns of sensitizing young and adolescent boys through gender workshops and amended curricula by the Education department and other agencies concerned, with the view of mitigating social mores and practices that encourage objectification of women, the statement said.

It was also informed in the meeting that the disposal of cases by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had improved significantly since the last meeting of the task force on women safety.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and senior police and administrative officers.