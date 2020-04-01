COVID-19: Helpline for those in Outer Delhi district

Delhi Police start helpline for people in Outer North district distressed by coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 09:36 ist
Volunteers distribute food among the needy people in Paharganj area of Delhi. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Delhi police have started a helpline number for people of its Outer North district who are under distress due to COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

People can call at 011-21710115 between 8 am to 10 pm regarding their grievances, they said.

The district police also arranged food for thousands of people hit by the lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The Delhi police warned people against spreading rumours on social media on April Fools' Day.

"We're vigilant and everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay," the police tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Delhi Police
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 