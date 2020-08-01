Delhi Police suspends 36 personnel for reporting late

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2020, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 15:45 ist
A police constable checks the members of the Muslim community who have arrived to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police on Saturday suspended 36 of its own personnel for failing to join duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said.

The personnel were posted in the northwest district of Delhi Police.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am, but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

The personnel have been suspended till further orders, a senior police officer said.

