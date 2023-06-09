Delhi Police takes woman wrestler to WFI chief's office in national capital as part of probe

Stepping up efforts to wind up investigations to meet June 15 deadline to file chargesheet, Delhi Police on Friday took a prominent wrestler to the official residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh to recreate the sequence of events that led to the alleged sexual harassment.

Police officials said the woman wrestler was accompanied by women constables when they took her to the residence of Singh, a BJP MP, at around 1:30 PM.

Also Read | 'He used to keep touching the wrestlers...', International referee corroborates allegations against Brij Bhushan

Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team probing the sexual harassment allegations against Singh is likely to submit its report in court by next week. The investigators have so far quizzed around 180 people. The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh, including one filed by the father of a minor who on Wednesday claimed that he has filed the complaint out of anger against him.

On Wednesday, Government and sportspersons had found common ground after the authorities pledged to file chargesheet on cases of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh by June 15.

The protesting international wrestlers agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 but warned that they would resume the protest if they find the government renege on its word, which included a fair election to the federation by keeping away Singh and his associates from responsibilities.

Separately, PTI reported, Delhi Police informed a court here on Friday that no offence of hate speech is made out against the wrestlers who were protesting at Jantar Mantar.

In its Action Taken Report (ATR) filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika, who was hearing an application seeking registration of an FIR against the wrestlers for allegedly levelling “false allegations” against Singh, police asked the court to dismiss the application filed by Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be the national chief of ‘Atal Jan Party’, against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

“It is submitted that on perusal of a video clip provided by the complainant in pen drive, it has been revealed that some unknown Sikh protesters are seen in the video clip and they are raising slogans at Jantar Mantar... no cognizable offence of hate speech is made out. The protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers are not seen raising any such slogan in this clip,” police said.

The court has now listed the plea for further arguments on July 7.