WFI row: Security to those alleging sexual exploitation

Delhi police to provide security to wrestlers alleging sexual exploitation by WFI chief

The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers not only in India but also during international events

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 13:24 ist
Indian wrestlers take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of WFI chief, who they accuse of sexually harassing female players, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Delhi Police will provide security to seven wrestlers, including a minor, who have come forward with allegations of sexual exploitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said an official.

"We will be providing security to the wrestlers and will soon record their statements," said a senior police official.

On Saturday, a copy of one of the two FIRs lodged against Singh was handed over to the top grapplers who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar here.

However, the copy of the other FIR registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be handed over to the victim's family, the police added.

A senior police official said that they will soon record the statements of the victims.

On Friday evening, police registered FIRs against the WFI president in response to the allegations made by the women wrestlers.

