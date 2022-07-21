ED grills Sonia as Congress workers face water cannons

Delhi police use water cannons on Congress workers protesting against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

The Delhi Congress staged a protest outside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's residence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 14:19 ist
Several Congress workers and leaders gathered at Raj Niwas and raised slogans against the central government. Credit: ANI Photo

Delhi police on Thursday used water cannons on Congress workers protesting against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Delhi Congress staged a protest outside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's residence.

Also read: Congress workers protesting ED summons to Sonia Gandhi detained

 

Several Congress workers and leaders gathered at Raj Niwas and raised slogans against the central government.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. She arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters, located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, a little after noon, escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

Ahead of her appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force and barricaded the entire over 1-km stretch between Gandhi's residence on Akbar Road-Janpath and the ED office even as traffic restrictions have been enforced around the area.

(With inputs from PTI)

