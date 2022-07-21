Delhi police use water cannons on Congress workers protesting against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

Delhi police on Thursday used water cannons on Congress workers protesting against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Delhi Congress staged a protest outside Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's residence.

Delhi | Water cannons being used at Congress workers protesting over ED probe against party chief Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case pic.twitter.com/rct7KZYAc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Several Congress workers and leaders gathered at Raj Niwas and raised slogans against the central government.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. She arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters, located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi, a little after noon, escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

Ahead of her appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force and barricaded the entire over 1-km stretch between Gandhi's residence on Akbar Road-Janpath and the ED office even as traffic restrictions have been enforced around the area.

(With inputs from PTI)