Delhi Polices dismisses rumours of violence in Delhi

Delhi Police on Sunday dismissed rumours of violence in some pockets West and Southeast Delhi, prompting Delhi Metro shut down entry and exit points at seven stations as a matter of abundant precaution.

Social media was abuzz about fresh break out of violence in parts of West Delhi, prompting police and come political parties to quell it.

Parts of north-east Delhi witnessed riots last week that had left 43 people dead.

“RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY. A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful,” Deputy Commissioner of Police West Delhi district said.

Delhi Metro had shut down entry and exit gates at seven metro stations – Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada.

“We have received some panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar,& Khayala, please don't entertain them. The situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media&will take action against rumour-mongers,” Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa said.

Police also stepped up vigil in parts of Faridabad in Haryana, abutting South Delhi.

Faridabad Police said that it had cross-checked reports of violence and found out that those were mere rumours.

“We appeal to everyone not to believe in or spread rumours. Action will be taken against rumour mongers,” Faridabad Police Commissioner K K Rao was quoted as saying.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh issued an appeal asking Delhi-ites not to believe in rumours and that the situation in the capital was normal.