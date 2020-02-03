Delhi Polls: PM Modi sees design in Shaheen Bagh protest, asks Delhi to vote out anarchy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday saw a “design” in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere and sought a mandate in the Delhi assembly elections to prevent the national capital from "slipping into anarchy".

He accused Congress and AAP of fuelling the 50-day demonstration along the Delhi-Noida (UP) border which has become the centrepiece of the BJP's campaign for the Delhi assembly elections.

“Whether it is Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, there have been multiple protests against the CAA. Do you think these protests are a coincidence? It is not. It is all an experiment rooted in politics. If it was simply about a law, it would have ended,” Modi said addressing his first campaign rally in East Delhi.

He said the people of Delhi were angry about these protests and were watching this votebank politics.

“If the strength of those plotting a conspiracy increases, then another road or lane will be blocked. We can't leave Delhi to such anarchy. Only people of Delhi can stop this. Every vote given to the BJP can do this,” he said.

“If the protests had been against one law, it would have ended after assurances of the government...But AAP and Congress are provoking people. The Constitution and Tricolour are being kept in front and attention is being diverted from the real conspiracy,” the prime minister said.

Modi sought to remind the voters that it was the Congress that has questioned the Batla House encounter to flush out terrorists hiding in the Jamia Nagar locality in 2008.

The Prime Minister said that India of the 21st Century does not approve of the politics of hate.

“In the India of 21st century, politics of hate will not work. Only politics of development will,” he said.

Modi promised that his government will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022, and alleged that the AAP will continue to stall the Centre's welfare schemes if it is voted back to power.

Modi said his government was finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country and cited the regularisation of unauthorised colonies to assert that the BJP had fulfilled its promise to the people of Delhi.