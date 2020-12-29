Delhi prepared to face new coronavirus strain: Kejriwal

Delhi prepared to face new coronavirus strain: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi recorded 564 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in seven months

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2020, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 16:43 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reassured the city's residents by asserting that the national capital is prepared to deal with the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus.

“Delhi has witnessed three waves of coronavirus and the third wave was an intense one when cases went up to 8,500 (fresh cases reported daily) but we managed to control it. We are fully prepared to deal with it,” Kejriwal told reporters in response to a question on preparedness for the new strain of Covid-19 that first emerged in the UK a few days ago.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in seven months (on May 26, 412 fresh cases were reported), and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, according to the Health Department's data.

The city's caseload mounted to 6,23,415 and the death toll due to the coronavirus infection rose to 10,474, the authorities said, adding that over 57,463 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
UK

What's Brewing

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

 