Delhi Prisons to suspend 'mulaqat' with family for inmates from April 5 amid surge in Covid-19

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Prisons department has decided to suspend the prisoners' meeting with their relative from April 5, authorities said on Friday.

The system of internal 'mulaqat' was resumed on March 20 with a view to normalise the routine of inmates, they said.

However, the jail authorities have again decided to discontinue it amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said.

Meeting of inmates with their legal counsels, however, will continue with proper Covid precautions, they said, adding that the facility of telephone and 'e-mulaqat' will continue to remain available for the prisoners.

"In view of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases once again, it has been decided to suspend physical 'mulaqat' of Delhi Prison inmates with family and friends with effect from Monday till further orders. The situation will be reviewed again in 15 days," said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons).

According to the latest data shared by Delhi Prisons department, as on April 2, out of the 130 inmates who tested positive for Covid-19, 118 have recovered, two have died and there are presently 10 active cases.

All the 293 prison staff who were found Covid positive have also recovered, it stated.