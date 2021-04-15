Delhi, Rajasthan order Covid-19 curbs as fresh cases rise

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Rajasthan has ordered night curfew and Delhi government clamping weekend curbs on movement beginning Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced night curfew for a fortnight beginning Friday from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am and ordered shuttering of educational institutions, coaching centres and libraries from April 16-30.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced weekend restrictions beginning 10:00 pm on Friday till 6:00 am on Monday to break the chain of the coronavirus.

Kejriwal said essential services will be exempt from the night curfew and wedding ceremonies would not be affected as special curfew passes would be issued for such functions.

He said orders were being issued to ban in-house dining in restaurants and operation of gyms, malls and spas, while cinema halls will be allowed to operate with only 30% capacity. The fresh restrictions came on a day the national capital recorded the biggest single-day spike of 17,282 new Covid-19 cases.

He said only one weekly market per municipal zone would be allowed to operate to arrest the spread of the virus.

Kejriwal also made it clear that there was no shortage of hospital beds in the national capital and urged citizens not to insist on treatment at a particular hospital.

“More than 5,000 hospital beds were available in the national capital,” he said adding that efforts were being made to increase beds on a large scale.

In Rajasthan, the state government has also capped the number of guests at private functions, marriages and other social gatherings at 50, while not more than 20 persons would be allowed to attend funerals.

No permission for any kind will be granted for public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious events, procession, fairs and festivals, the Rajasthan government order said. Rajasthan had reported 6,200 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day as on Thursday morning.

Worship at religious places has been allowed only for the management committees and not for the general public.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, amusement parks and other places for entertainment will be closed and there will be no permission to operate swimming pools and gyms, the Rajasthan government said.

The Rajasthan government has allowed restaurants and clubs to open only with 50% seating capacity, and home delivery option has been permitted only till 8:00 pm.