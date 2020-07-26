Delhi records 1,075 fresh coronavirus cases; tally rises to 1,30,606

Covid-19: Delhi records 1,075 cases; tally 1,30,606

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 15:50 ist
Commuters ride past a mural on coronavirus awareness, painted on a wall along the roadside in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

Delhi recorded 1,075 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,827, authorities said.

Twenty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,827 in the national capital and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,30,606, it said.

From July 11-19, the number of fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

On June 20, the fresh case count dipped to 954, but it increased the next day to 1,349.

Since Tuesday, the number of fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000 again. However, the number of active cases on Saturday was 11,904, down from 12,657 on the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike, till date, at 3,947.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi

