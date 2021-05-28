Delhi records 1,141 new Covid-19 cases, 139 deaths; positivity rate rises to 1.59%

Delhi records 1,141 new Covid-19 cases, 139 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2021, 17:47 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 17:47 ist
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man for a RT-PCR test along a road in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi recorded 1,141 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 139 fatalities from the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department.

This is the third consecutive day in which the daily cases have stood below the 1,500-mark.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from Covid-19 here to 23,951.

On Thursday, 1,072 cases and 117 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 1.53 per cent.

