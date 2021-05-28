Delhi records 1,141 new Covid-19 cases, 139 deaths; positivity rate rises to 1.59%

Delhi recorded 1,141 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 139 fatalities from the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department.
This is the third consecutive day in which the daily cases have stood below the 1,500-mark.
Read | Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown to ease from Monday; unlock process to be in phased manner
As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from Covid-19 here to 23,951.
On Thursday, 1,072 cases and 117 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 1.53 per cent.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar