Delhi records 1,530 Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate rises to 8.41%

This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2022, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 20:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi recorded 1,530 new Covid cases and three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Sunday.

This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 Covid tests conducted the previous day.

On Saturday, the capital logged 1,534 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.71 per cent and three deaths. The day before, the city recorded 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate stood at 8.18 per cent.

Friday's figures were the highest since February 4 when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent.

Also, the positivity rate on Sunday was the highest since January 28, when 8.6 per cent of the total people tested turned out positive.

