Delhi records 2,024 Covid-19 cases; death count rises to 4,426

Delhi recorded 2,024 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 1.73 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 6,881 RTPCR/CBNAAT/ TrueNat tests were done in the last 24 hours while 13,555 rapid antigen tests were conducted during the same time.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases stood at 1,73,390, while 1,54,171 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

The number of active cases stands at 14,793 and the number of containment zones at 820.