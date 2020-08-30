Delhi records 2,024 Covid-19 cases; death toll at 4,426

Delhi records 2,024 Covid-19 cases; death count rises to 4,426

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 30 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 22:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Delhi recorded 2,024 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 1.73 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 6,881 RTPCR/CBNAAT/ TrueNat tests were done in the last 24 hours while 13,555 rapid antigen tests were conducted during the same time.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The bulletin said that the total number of cases stood at 1,73,390, while 1,54,171 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

The number of active cases stands at 14,793 and the number of containment zones at 820.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Delhi
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

 