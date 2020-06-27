Delhi records 2,948 COVID cases; 66 more die

The national capital recorded 2,948 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count across the 80,000-mark, and 66 more deaths due to the disease, authorities said on Saturday.

After June 22, it was the first time that the number of cases per day fell below the 3,000-mark in the city.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital now stands at 80,188. The death toll due to the disease is 2,558, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 49,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 28,329 active cases, it said.

As many as 19,180 tests were conducted. A total of 4,78,336 tests have been conducted till date -- 25,175 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 17,381, it said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around 5 per cent everyday.

For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far.

The recovery rate has increased to around 61 per cent.