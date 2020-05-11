Delhi records 310 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally now 7,233

The national capital recorded 310 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 7,233, the Delhi government said on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, no fresh casualties were reported due to the deadly virus between May 9 and May 10 midnight and the toll stood at 73.

Sixty patients have recovered during the duration.

According to the bulletin, 97 patients are in ICU and 22 are on ventilator support.

While the number of active cases stands at 5,031, 2,129 patients have recovered so far.