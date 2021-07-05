Delhi records 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Delhi records 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

Delhi has recorded 14,34,608 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year

PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 05 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 19:05 ist
A health worker takes a swab sample from a youth to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing center in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

The national capital on Monday recorded 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has recorded 14,34,608 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said.

The death toll stands at 24,997, it said.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and seven deaths. It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Delhi

