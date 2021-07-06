Delhi records 79 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Delhi recorded 79 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent and four fatalities, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday.

As many as 154 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Delhi has recorded 14,34,687 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said.

The death toll stands at 25,001, it said.

The national capital on Monday had recorded 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two more deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.09 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 94 cases of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent and seven deaths. It was also the first time the number of active cases in the city dropped below 1,000 since April last year.