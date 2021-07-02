Delhi records 93 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

As many as 407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 19:48 ist
Homeless persons queue up to register and get themselves inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi recorded two more Covid-19-related deaths and 93 new cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

The national capital had recorded four Covid-19-related deaths and 91 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent.

As many as 407 patients recovered in the last 24 hours as the recoveries again outnumbered the new cases.

With the fresh cases on Friday, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,374. The death toll stands at 24,983, it said, adding that the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 94 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and six fatalities on Wednesday.

Delhi had recorded 101 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent and four more deaths on Tuesday.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Delhi

