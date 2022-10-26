Delhi records minimum temp of 14.9 degrees Celsius

Delhi records minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius

The weather department said clear skies and calm winds are expected during the day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 26 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department said clear skies and calm winds are expected during the day.

On Tuesday, the capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the season so far.

Delhi's air quality improved on Wednesday morning on the back of favourable wind speed but it was still not breathable.

Also Read | Delhi saw 30% drop in air pollution this Diwali as against last year: Gopal Rai

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 262 at 6 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 312 at 4 pm on Monday (Diwali day).

The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (262), Noida (246), Greater Noida (196), Gurugram (242) and Faridabad (243) reported 'moderate' to 'poor' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
weather
Temperature

What's Brewing

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

 