Delhi records minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 11:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhiites woke up to a windy Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 156, which is in the moderate category.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during day time with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

India News
New Delhi
Winter
AQI

