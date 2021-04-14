Delhi records over 17,000 Covid-19 cases and 104 deaths

While the daily count was in the range of 13,500 on Tuesday, nearly 4,000 new cases have been added a day later

Kalyan Ray
  • Apr 14 2021, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 23:26 ist
Relatives look on during cremation of a family member, who died of Covid-19, amid a spike in coronavirus cases countrywide, at Nigam Bodh Crematorium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi on Wednesday recorded more than 17,000 new Covid-19 cases and 104 deaths as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit India’s capital city hard.

According to Delhi government’s health bulletin, as many as 17,282 new cases have come up and more than 100 deaths have been reported.

While the daily count was in the range of 13,500 on Tuesday, nearly 4,000 new cases have been added a day later. The positivity rate stands at 15.92 per cent and the fatalities are the highest since November.

Both the number of fresh Covid-19 infections and deaths in Delhi are almost double than that of Mumbai, which till recently was India's worst Covid metro. Out of 13,437 Covid beds available in Delhi hospitals, as many as 8,870 are occupied and the rest are filling up fast.

The Delhi government had earlier ordered reserving every bed in 14 large private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. The Arvind Kejriwal government on Wednesday modified the order leaving out some beds for non-Covid patients.

As per the new order, the 14 hospitals together will keep 3,553 beds exclusively for Covid-19 patients, leaving aside 784 beds for non-Covid patients. The hospitals have also been allowed to temporarily increase their beds by 35 per cent, which would be reserved for Covid-19 patients.

But the order left four hospitals with barely any bed for non-Covid patients. They are (1) 200-bedded Manipal Hospital in Dwarka, which has no non-Covid bed now (2) Mata Charan Devi hospital that has been left with 10 beds (3) Saroj Super Specialty hospital that will have 14 beds for non-Covid patients and (4) Pushpawati Singhania hospital in Saket that will have only 18 such beds.

