Delhi records season's lowest temperature

The national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, which was two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

The chilly morning gave way to a sunny and pleasant day as the maximum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather is expected on Monday.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Monday morning and there will be shallow fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at around 24 and 8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Sunday was 58 per cent, they said.

On Saturday, the city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average, while the maximum temperature had settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in the city at 7 pm stood at 264, which falls in the “poor” category.

The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad (203), Ghaziabad (284), Gurugram (213) and Noida (218) was also recorded in the “poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

