Delhi records season's lowest temp at 10.8 degrees

Delhi records season's lowest temperature at 10.8 degrees

The mercury usually dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius by the last week of November

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 02 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 13:57 ist
Delhi's is seeing low minimum temperatures due to the absence of cloud cover. Credit: PTI Photo

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the lowest this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Normally, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, records a minimum of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius in the first week of November.

The mercury dips to 11-12 degrees Celsius by the last week of November, according to IMD officials.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of IMD, said Delhi's has been witnessing a trend of low minimum temperatures due to the absence of cloud cover.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

Also Read: At 17.2 degrees, Delhi witnesses coldest October in 58 years

There hasn't been much snowfall in the hills, so cold winds from that region are yet to start affecting Delhi's weather, he said.

According to Mahesh Palawat, a climate expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, absence of strong western disturbances which cause humid winds to blow is also a reason behind the below normal minimum temperatures.

Dry and cool northwesterly winds have been prevailing. The minimum temperature is expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius by the weekend as no strong WD is likely in the next 10 days, he said.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The month of October was the coolest in 58 years in the national capital, according to IMD. 

The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

Normally, Delhi records a mean minimum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in October. 

The city recorded a mean minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius in October 2007, according to IMD.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in October in 26 years.

The last time Delhi recorded such a low temperature in October was in 1994.

The national capital had recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius on October 31, 1994, according to IMD data.

The city recorded the all-time lowest temperature (9.4 degrees Celsius) on October 31, 1937, Srivastava said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Temperature
weather

What's Brewing

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Ancient Yemeni city risks collapse due to rain, floods

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

Tale of 'Forest man of India' now in US school textbook

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | DC vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

Dismissive of Covid-19, Trump dreaded catching it

 