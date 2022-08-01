Delhi records second monkeypox case, taking India's tally to 6

Delhi on Monday reported its second monkeypox case.
A 35-year-old Nigerian man, who was admitted to the LNJP hospital, has tested positive for the infection, a source told IANS. He is the second confirmed case of monkeypox in the city.
The foreign national was admitted two days ago to the LNJP hospital which has been designated by the government as the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.
Also Read | Monkeypox can spread from close physical contact regardless of sexual orientation, race, say experts
As per the source, the Nigerian man has no recent history of foreign travel. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and the confirmation report reached the hospital on Monday evening.
Apart from that, a suspected case of monkeypox has also been admitted to the hospital on Monday. Currently, the hospital has two suspected cases of monkeypox.
With two confirmed cases in the national capital, the nationwide tally of monkeypox infections has reached six while one person in Kerala has succumbed to the virus.
