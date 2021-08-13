Delhi records zero Covid-19 fatality, eighth time since onset of 2nd wave; 49 cases

No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 49 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the eigth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8 and August 11, too, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded, as per official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

Read | Covid-19 mutations: Why the virus might still have some tricks to pull

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, as per official data.

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, had been hovering below 0.10 per cent-mark in the last several weeks. But, it reached to 0.10 per cent again on Saturday, and again dropped to 0.07 on Thursday.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, in a major upgrade of a field hospital in Delhi, 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine centre was on Thursday inaugurated by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a Covid care centre at Burari.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier had said the total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi has crossed the one-crore mark and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent have received at least one jab.

Read | Covid-19 may become mostly a childhood disease in a few years: Study

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently had passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the Covid-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway", while sounding a tone of caution.

Following the relaxations in norms, the Delhi Metro is running with full seating capacity from July 26, with still no provision for standing travel for commuters.

A total of 71,348 tests, including 48,877 RT-PCR tests and 22,471 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,36,938. Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases rose to 502 on Thursday from 494 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 179 on Thursday as it was a day before, while the number of containment zones dropped to 258 from 262 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.