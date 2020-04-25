Delhi reports 111 fresh coronavirus cases, one death on Saturday

Delhi reported 111 fresh cases of coronavirus and one death on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 2,625 and toll to 54.

Twelve people have been discharged during the day with the number of those who recovered now rising to 869. According to the bulletin, 1,702 people are still in hospital.

Delhi has so far tested samples of 35,519 people of which 28,693 were reported negative for COVID-19. Results of 3,709 samples are pending.

In 95 containment zones where 3.02 lakh people are residing, 257 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Authorities have so far sent samples of 5,360 people.

Delhi government also issued an order to all hospitals, including those in private sector, that no non-COVID-19 patient who reaches to the non-COVID-19 hospitals should be denied treatment or admission in hospital. Also, they must ensure that all safety protocols are being followed by their doctors and other health care workers.