Delhi reports 14 new Covid-19 deaths, 1,412 fresh cases

Delhi reports 14 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,412 fresh cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 22 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 19:39 ist
Fourteen more fatalities were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours. Credits: Reuters

Delhi recorded 1,412 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to over 1.60 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,284, authorities said.

Fourteen more fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they said.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 6,090 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,345 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With the 1,412 new cases, the tally has now risen to 1,60,016.

The number of active cases stands at 11,594, while 1,44,138 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out of the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of containment zones stands at 591.

In a related development, an order has been issued for winding up healthcare facilities operating in banquet halls in linkage with the designated Covid-19 hospitals of the Delhi government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

 