Delhi reports 165 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate at 0.22%

The national capital on Friday recorded 165 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 more deaths due to the disease while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to health department data.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's caseload has increased to 14,32,033. The latest fatalities pushed the death toll to 24,900, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,444 on Friday from 2,554 the day before, it said.

Delhi is reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country. Daily cases and deaths began spiralling upwards from April 19 onwards.

The city recorded the biggest single-day jump of over 28,000 cases on April 20. It registered a record 448 deaths on May 3.

The number of cases has shown a downward trend over the last several days and the positivity rate, too, has been shrinking. The number of daily deaths has also shown a declining trend.

The infection rate, which had surged to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.50 per cent now.

A total of 76,480 tests, including 53,724 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from coronavirus, it said.

The number of people under home isolation dropped to 698 on Friday from 733 the previous day while the number of containment zones fell to 5,452 from 5,799 on Thursday, it said.