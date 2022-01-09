Delhi reports 17 Covid deaths, 22,751 new cases

Delhi reports 17 Covid deaths, 22,751 new cases

The positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 20:46 ist
Covid-19 infected patients inside the Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi logged 17 deaths due to Covid-19 and 22,751 infections in a day as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent, according to the city health department's data released on Sunday.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

Also Read — Covid surge in India triggers rush for antibody cocktail, but it doesn't work against Omicron

A total of 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 44 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

The city currently has 60,733 active cases of which 35,714 are in home isolation.

A total of 96,678 tests, including 79,954 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 