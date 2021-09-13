Delhi reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, zero death

Delhi reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.04%

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,250

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 13 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 16:50 ist
Aspirants of medical entrance examination undergo thermal screening before appearing in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) queue outside an examination centre, following Covid protocol in New Delhi, Sunday, September 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The national capital reported 17 new Covid-19 cases and zero death on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (40,399) conducted the previous day.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,250. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 25,083, according to the bulletin.

On Sunday, the city reported 22 new coronavirus cases and zero death due to the infection. 

On Saturday, it reported 57 new Covid cases. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 