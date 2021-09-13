Delhi reports 17 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.04%

The national capital reported 17 new Covid-19 cases and zero death on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (40,399) conducted the previous day.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,250. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 25,083, according to the bulletin.

On Sunday, the city reported 22 new coronavirus cases and zero death due to the infection.

On Saturday, it reported 57 new Covid cases.