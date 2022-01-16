Delhi reports 18,286 fresh Covid cases, 28 deaths

Delhi on Sunday recorded 18,286 new Covid cases, a slight dip for the third consecutive day, taking its tally to 17,09,870, while positivity rate declined to 27.87 per cent in the city against the previous day's 30.64 per cent.

At the same time, 28 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll at 25,363. The city had recorded 30 deaths on Saturday.

Meanwhile, active Covid cases have also registered a decline at 89,891 as per the Delhi Health Department.

With a 93.26 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi continues at 5.52 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

With 21,846 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 15,94,788. A total of 68,411 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 32,983.

Meanwhile, a total of 65,621 new tests -- 54,141 RT-PCR and 11,480 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,40,60,063.

Out of 1,65,924 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 94,486 were first doses and 52,747 second doses. Meanwhile, 18,691 precautions doses were also administered in last 24 hrs. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,85,34,771, according to the health bulletin.

Check out latest DH videos here