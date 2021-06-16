Delhi reports 212 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate at 0.27%

Delhi reports 212 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 19:37 ist
People shop at a crowded market after the authorities eased a lockdown. Credit: AFP File Photo

Delhi recorded 212 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.27 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to Covid-19 here to 24,876.

On Tuesday, 228 cases with 0.32 per cent positivity rate, and 12 deaths were recorded.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

