Delhi reports 44% decline in Covid-19 deaths in early July compared to early June

The national capital has recorded a 44 percent decline in the number of Covid-19 deaths in early July as compared to early June, the Delhi government said on Sunday.

The city recorded 605 deaths due to the viral disease between July 1 and 12 as against 1,089 fatalities during the same period in June, according to an analysis carried out by the Health Department.

The Delhi government's Covid-19 hospitals saw a 58 percent reduction in death – from 361 in early June to 154 in early July, it said.

Central government Covid-19 hospitals saw a 55 percent reduction in the number of deaths, while private Covid-19 hospitals witnessed a 25 percent decline.

Hospital-wise analysis of data revealed that total deaths vis-à-vis total admissions in the central government's RML Hospital dropped from 81 percent in June to 58 percent in July, according to the Delhi health department.

In Safdarjung Hospital -- another central government facility -- the number of deaths vis-a-vis total admissions dropped from 40 percent in June to 31 percent in July. In LNJP Hospital -- the Delhi government's largest Covid-19 hospital -- the rate dropped from 28 percent in early June to 16 percent in early July, it said.

The city government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital turned out to be among the best Covid-19 facility in the national capital in terms of deaths -- 6 percent in early June and 7 percent in early July.

The analysis also revealed that a large number of coronavirus-infected people admitted to hospitals in early June arrived in a critical condition and passed away within four days, many within 24 hours.

Sixty-seven percent of the deaths during June 1-12 took place within four days of admission, the analysis showed. During July 1-12, around 35 percent of the deaths occurred within four days of admission.

"This turnaround was possible due to the single-minded focus of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on initiatives that would directly help prevent deaths, as well his daily monitoring of the status of critical patients," a statement said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "CM Kejriwal has been personally monitoring the daily status of critical patients and deaths due to Covid-19 from the beginning.

"His emphasis on timely implementation of crucial initiatives to prevent deaths has helped turnaround the situation, and restore public confidence in the Delhi government's hospitals," Jain said.