Delhi reports 500+ coronavirus cases for third consecutive day

Daily COVID-19 cases remained above 500 for the third consecutive day in the national capital with Thursday recording 571 new cases, the highest for a single day, even as 18 more deaths were added to the death toll.

With the fresh cases, number of positive patients rose to 11,659 while the death toll neared 200 -- now at 194. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 534 cases and on Tuesday, 500 cases.

In the past three days, Delhi has reported 1,605 cases while May alone accounted for 8,144 or 69.85 per cent of total cases. According to the latest medical bulletin, 5,567 people have recovered so far since Delhi reported its first COVID-19 case on March 2.

At present, 5,898 people are still under treatment with 2,739 having mild symptoms in home isolation.

A total of 1.54 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 4,103 fresh samples.

On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the previous highest for a single day, while on May 15, 425 cases were recorded. In May 16, it was 438 and 422 on May 17. On May 18, the cases were 299.

On Wednesday, Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla raised the issue of decreasing number of containment zones despite increase in number of cases. She said that every day there has been 300-400 cases every day but equivalent number of containment zones were not being declared.