Delhi reports 91 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs; total rises to 384

Delhi reports 91 COVID-19 cases in a day; tally at 384

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 18:32 ist
RSS workers distribute ration among sex workers at GB Road during a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi, Friday, April 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 384, including 259 who were evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

In last 24 hours, 91 new cases were reported in the national capital and one more person evacuated from the Markaz died due to coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in the city to five, he said.

Of the 384 cases, 58 had recent foreign travel history and 38 contracted the virus after coming in contact with them, he added.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Kejriwal said community spread of the virus is not taking place in Delhi yet and there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.

The government has made preparations if the virus starts spreading among people, he said.

The chief minister also launched a WhatsApp helpline - 8800007722 for people to enquire about COVID-19, food banks, shelters among others.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and experts will interact with students and answer their queries related to the virus at 3 pm on Saturday.

