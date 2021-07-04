Delhi reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered

Delhi recorded 94 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven more deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The national capital has recorded 14,34,554 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered.

Explained | What is Delhi's colour-coded system to manage future Covid outbeaks?

The death toll stands at 24,995.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 86 cases and five deaths with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent, according to official data.

