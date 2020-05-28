Delhi reports over 1,000 coronavirus cases in single day

COVID-19 situation in Delhi is entering an alarming stage with the national capital on Thursday breaching the 1,000-mark in cases on a single day for the first time as the total number of people affected by the virus infection rose to 16,281.

The city reported 1,024 cases in the past 24 hours, the medical bulletin, which was issued at around 9 PM, said. On Wednesday, Delhi had 792 new cases.

In May alone, 12,762 cases have been reported, which is 78.38% of the total cases. Since May 18 when lockdown 4.0 came into effect with more relaxations, there were 6,526 cases or 51.13% of the cases reported this month so far.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said earlier this week that relaxation of lockdown norms would result in more cases and they were prepared to face the situation. He had said that Delhi cannot be kept under intensive lockdown as economic activities have taken a hit and several people have lost jobs.

The first case in the capital was reported on March 2 and so far, 316 people have died due to Covid-19. Thirteen deaths were added to the official toll on Thursday.

According to the bulletin, which was released usually late, 231 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,495. At present, there are 8,470 people still under treatment, including 4,227 people with mild symptoms in home isolation.

Delhi has tested 1.91 lakh samples so far, including 7,615 fresh samples.

With the numbers rising, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed the "abnormal jump" in the number of new cases was the result of Kejriwal government's "haste" to open markets and offices.

"Need of the hour is that Kejriwal government should review its decision to give permission to open markets and offices and if the circumstances so warrant then total lockdown be clamped," he said in a statement.

Kejriwal had last week announced that the government was allowing the opening of markets, shops as well as public transport with restrictions on the basis of the central guidelines for lockdown 4.0.