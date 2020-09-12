Delhi reports record daily jump of 4,321 Covid-19 cases

Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 4,321 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the city's tally to over 2.14 lakh, authorities said.

This is the fourth successive day when over 4,000 fresh cases have been recorded in Delhi.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 2,14,069, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The city recorded 28 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 4,715, the bulletin said.

On Friday, the death toll due to Covid-19 stood at 4,687 in the city.

The number of active cases rose to 28,059 on Saturday from 26,907 the previous day.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 11 are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039) and 58,340 (4,308); and 60,580 (4,266).

On Saturday again, over 4,000 cases were recorded for 60,076 tests conducted the previous day.

As many as 50,894 Rapid Antigen Tests and 9,182 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests were conducted on Friday, totalling to 60,076, according to the bulletin.

As on Saturday, the number of tests done per million stands at over 1.09 lakh, while the total number of tests stands at 20,82,776.

The positivity rate stood at 7.19 per cent on Saturday and the recovery rate was over 84 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate was 2.2 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,383 from 1,329 the previous day.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain also held a meeting with medical directors and superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Since August 18, daily cases in the city have again been coming in a four-figure count.

According to the bulletin, 8,096 beds in Covid-19 hospitals are vacant.

Also, 3,293 beds in Covid Care Centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who returned under the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, the bulletin said.

So far, 1,81,295 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated, it said.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 15,371.