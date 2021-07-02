Delhi resident stages own abduction to to pay off debts

The man works as a supervisor at a Panipat-based company and is in a relationship with a colleague's wife

A 28-year-old Delhi resident staged his own abduction to extort Rs 25 lakh from his parents to pay off his debts and went into hiding in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said on Friday.

The man works as a supervisor at a Panipat-based company and is in a relationship with a colleague's wife, who is also part of the conspiracy, they said.

On June 29, the Aman Vihar police station was informed by the man's father that he had gone to attend a party in Rohini on June 25 and was missing since then, a senior officer said.

During preliminary enquiry, it came out that the man was last seen in Rohini sector 22 at an Oyo hotel. A case was registered under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

"During the investigation, it was learnt that a woman contacted the victim's parents on June 28 and stated that their son was in a debt trap and he needs Rs 25 lakh immediately to settle his debts. She also gave five account numbers of different persons in which the amount was to be deposited," he said.

The woman was tracked down in a village near Tundala, Agra, and during questioning, she disclosed that the man was in Rishikesh and she was in constant touch with him, the officer said.

A three-member team comprising Sub Inspector Manish and ASI Naveen was rushed to Rishikesh from where the man was brought to Delhi on Thursday, he said.

