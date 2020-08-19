Delhi residents wake up to rains

Delhi residents wake up to rains

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2020, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 12:15 ist
A couple walks in the rain, at Rajpath in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A dark cloud cover and fresh, short spell of rains made the weather pleasant in the national capital on Wednesday morning.

However, the rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas and key stretches of major roads in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.

Earlier, it had predicted moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the axis of monsoon will remain close to the national capital till Thursday.

Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are also feeding moisture to the region, he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 457.8 mm rainfall, six per cent more than the normal of 433.2 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Rainfall
monsoon

What's Brewing

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more

 