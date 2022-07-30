Delhi reverts to old liquor policy

Delhi will revert to its old excise policy on liquor, Deputy CM Sisodia announced on Saturday. The government will go back to its old regime of retail liquor sale in the city.

The lieutenant governor had recommended a CBI probe into the implementation of the new excise policy.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for a period of two months each, will come to an end on July 31.

The excise department is still working on the Excise Policy 2022-23 that recommends, among other things, home delivery of liquor in Delhi. The draft policy is yet to be sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, directed the department on Thursday to "revert" to old regime of the excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh policy is in place, they said.

According to an official document, the finance department has directed the excise commissioner to coordinate with the heads of four corporations of the Delhi government for details of liquor vends operated by them before the new excise policy came into effect from November 17, 2021.

