Delhi riots: Court denies bail to three persons accused of rioting

A Delhi court Friday denied bail to three persons accused of rioting in Chand Bagh area of north-east Delhi during violence last year in which a head constable died while around 50 police men got injured.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the appeals filed by the accused -- Mohd Arif, Saleem Khan and Jalaluddin, against an order of a magisterial court.

The magisterial court had in June last year dismissed their bail applications after police said the probe was at a crucial stage.

In its order, the sessions judge said the investigation was still at a crucial stage as other accused were being identified by employing scientific means and matter would be further investigated regarding them and further charge sheets in the matter would be filed.

“In my considered opinion, the investigating agency cannot be restrained from investigating the matter further to identify the accused persons and to bring them to book in the interest of justice.

“Therefore, I do not find any infirmity, illegality or impropriety in the impugned order. The revision petitions are accordingly, dismissed,” the judge said.

The accused were arrested in the matter on March 11, 2020 and a charge sheet was filed against them on June 8 last year.

According to the prosecution, thousands of rioters had collected at the protest site at Chand Bagh in north-east, Delhi and had blocked the main Wazirabad road.

When the police personnel including DCP Shahdara and ACP Gokalpuri tried to persuade the protesters to un­block the main Wazirabad road, an attack was launched on them injuring 50 policemen, the prosecution said, adding that head constable Rattan Lal was shot and died on the spot.

During the course of investigation, several accused persons were identified and arrested which includes the three petitioners, it said.