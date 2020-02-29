Delhi Riots: No fresh violence, deaths; schools to remain closed

No fresh case of violence or deaths of victims undergoing treatment were reported from the riot-hit north-east Delhi on Saturday, as a semblance of normalcy returned with some shops opening and people slowly getting out of their homes to buy groceries and medicines.

Police and paramilitary personnel patrolled the streets even as they assured security for shopkeepers to open their shops. More vehicles were seen on the road compared to yesterday even as municipal workers continued to engage in clearing debris from roads.

No violence was reported from any of the areas that witnessed communal clashes that erupted on Sunday. So far, 42 people have lost their lives while around 300 suffered injuries.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters, “violence has stopped. There is no fresh violence. Many have left their homes. I appeal to them to return to their homes. We have also initiated the process of distributing ex-gratia. We assure all help to people to restart their lives.”

Acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava on Saturday said his immediate priority was to restore peace in the riot-hit parts of the capital. It has been the tradition of the capital city that people of every section and religion live together in harmony and help each other in good as well as bad times, he said after taking additional charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

He said the police has started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting people from every community in order to build confidence among them. "To avoid such incidents in future, cases will be registered in crimes that were committed and we will try to arrest the accused involved, so that legal proceedings can be initiated at the earliest," he said.

The National Human Rights Commission also deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of communal violence.

Delhi government announced that the schools will remain closed in riot-hit areas till March 7. The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations there, officials said.

The state government is also planning to announce a WhatsApp number for people to report circulation of provocative messages and take complaints on those spreading rumours.

Police also warned against spreading hate material on social media to flare up the communal clashes in north-east Delhi, saying the place for those doing so will be in jail. In its appeal, it said "a lot of hate material" is being circulated on social media to flare up communal tension following incidents of stone-pelting, arson and damage to property in north-east Delhi localities. This is an offence under the law.

"Delhi Police is constantly monitoring social media and will take strict legal action against those found indulging in it. People are advised not to post anything incriminating," it said.