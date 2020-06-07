Delhi riots: police file chargesheet against 410 people

Delhi police have charge-sheeted 410 people in 78 cases in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, officials said Saturday.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other in the area, leaving 53 people dead.

Following the violence, the body of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26) was found in a drain in Chand Bagh, where he lived.

Police arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain in the case.

In the charge sheet, police has said there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riots and Sharma was targeted by a mob led by Hussain.

Delhi police head constable Ratan Lal was also killed during the clashes.

He was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri.